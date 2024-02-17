Bihar govt to review functioning of dept held by former Dy CM Tejashwi

The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar on Friday ordered a probe to review the functioning of the departments under the state's former Deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his close ministers in the previous JDU-RJD government.

The work of the Health Department, Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing Department and the decisions taken by him will be reviewed.

Apart from this, the work of the RJD regime in the Rural Affairs Department, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Mines and Geology Department will be reviewed. Instructions have been issued by the government to the secretaries of all concerned departments.

Earlier, after winning the floor test, CM Kumar took a swipe at his former Mahagathbandhan ally Rashtriya Janata Dal and alleged that the RJD indulged in "corrupt practices" during the party's rule in the state adding that the Bihar government will initiate a probe into it.

Bihar CM in the state Assembly claimed that during RJD's tenure, several communal riots took place in Bihar.

"Since 2005, when I got into power, there has been significant development in Bihar. Before that, his (Tejashwi Yadav's) father and mother got the opportunity to serve Bihar for 15 years. What did they do?" Bihar CM said.

He further said that earlier there used to be many conflicts between Hindus and Muslims adding that when he came to power, these conflicts stopped.

"I gave them respect but was in pain when I came to know about their malpractices. Where did the money come from? Will launch a probe against alleged corruption by RJD leader," he added.

Nitish Kumar further asserted that the Bihar government worked for every section of the society.

The JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the House of 243 while its partners, the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), have 79 and four legislators respectively. The NDA has the support of 128 MLAs and the majority mark in the state assembly is 122.