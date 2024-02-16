Sensex (    %)
                        
Spoke to PM on BJP 'poaching' Oppn leaders by 'scaring' them: Kharge

Against the backdrop of former chief minister Ashok Chavan joining the BJP recently, Kharge said such switching of sides was an act of "cowardice"

Mallikarjun Kharge

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said he had recently spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the BJP's "poaching" of leaders from the opposition ranks and asserted it was being done by "scaring" them.
Against the backdrop of former chief minister Ashok Chavan joining the BJP recently, Kharge said such switching of sides was an act of "cowardice".
He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day state level training camp in Lonavala here for Congress functionaries.
"During a tea meeting in Parliament where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present, I asked him how many people are you (BJP) going to poach as ministers and ex-chief ministers are joining your fold. I asked him about the appetite (to take leaders from opposition ranks into the ruling party)," Kharge told the gathering.
"He (PM) said what could he do if people want to join the BJP. I told him they (BJP) are carrying out this work (poaching) by scaring people. He said these people want to join because of their (government's) work," the Congress chief added.
Slamming turncoats, Kharge said party workers and voters made some persons "big leaders", who then ran away, "which is nothing but an act of cowardice".
"But we do not have to get scared. If we are scared, we will perish, But if we fight, we will live and one day victory will be ours. I am sure you are all ready for this," he told his party's workers.
Kharge pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said minimum support price (MSP) will get legal guarantee if his party comes to power at the Centre.
This assurance has been welcomed by people, Kharge claimed.
Several farm outfits from Punjab have begun a march towards New Delhi seeking legal guarantee for MSP, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff etc.
Kharge alleged Modi had repeatedly lied in the past 10 years, while unemployment was increasing.
"Despite this, if people are heaping praise on him then the country will head towards disaster. There will be no democracy in the country and the Constitution will be finished," Kharge claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP mallikarjun kharge Opposition Opposition parties Congress

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

