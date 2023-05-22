close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital

Jailed former AAP leader Satyendar Jain was brought to Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of deterioration in health

ANI General News
Satyendar Jain | Photo: ANI

Satyendar Jain | Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 1:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jailed former AAP leader Satyendar Jain was brought to Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of deterioration in health.

Further details are awaited.

Delhi ex-minister Satyendar Jain taken to Safdarjung Hospital after he complains of deteriorating health

On May 15, former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain moved Supreme Court seeking bail in a money laundering case against him. He has challenged the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain. The HC while dismissing the Satyendar Jain bail plea stated that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence. Satyender Jain/applicant, at this stage, can't be held to clear the twin conditions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The HC had kept the order reserved on March 21 after the conclusion of the submissions made by the defence and prosecution sides after multiple hearings. During arguments, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appeared for Enforcement Directorate contented that money laundering is crystal clear against Jain and other co-accused.In his bail plea, Jain stated, "I appeared before ED on 7 occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation. I was arrested 5 years down the line in 2022."

Also Read

Mandaviya visits Safdarjung Hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

CBI raids Safdarjung Hospital, arrests neurosurgeon on corruption charges

Cold wave conditions prevail in Delhi, minimum temp recorded at 2.4 Deg C

Cold wave sweeps Delhi; minimum temperature plunges to 1.4 degrees Celsius

Karnataka Assembly session begins with RV Deshpande as pro-tem Speaker

Suffering for being part of opposition: NCP's Jayant Patil on ED summons

Office of President reduced to tokenism under BJP govt, says Kharge

Cabinet reshuffle: 3 new ministers to take oath in Odisha on Monday

Rs 2,000 note only helped keepers of black money, says Chidambaram

On November 17, 2022, the trial court dismissed the bail petition of Satyendar Jain. He was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody in the case.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Satyendar Jain Safdarjung hospital Delhi

First Published: May 22 2023 | 1:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Suffering for being part of opposition: NCP's Jayant Patil on ED summons

Jayant Patil
3 min read

Office of President reduced to tokenism under BJP govt, says Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge
2 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: 3 new ministers to take oath in Odisha on Monday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
2 min read

Rs 2,000 note only helped keepers of black money, says Chidambaram

Rs 2,000 note only helped keepers of black money, says Chidambaram
2 min read

Ordinance has been brought to investigate corruption of AAP: MoS Lekhi

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

President, not PM, should inaugurate new Parliament building: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read
Premium

Siddaramaiah's anti-urban bias may well become the chink in Cong's armour

Karnataka election
4 min read
Premium

Reworking the casts: Lesson from Karnataka poll outcome for the BJP

Modi
5 min read

Political fortunes: Here are the average assets of re-contesting MLAs

crorepatis politicians
2 min read
Premium

With Karnataka win, Congress gets a template for other Assembly polls

Karnataka
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon