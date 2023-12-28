Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

Rayudu was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy

Ambati Rayudu

Of late, the former cricketer has been reaching out to the masses through various programmes.

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Thursday joined the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.
He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"In the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM's camp office," YSRCP said in a post on social media platform X.
Reddy welcomed Rayudu by putting a YSRCP scarf around his neck and embracing him.
Rayudu had represented the Indian cricket team in international tournaments and also participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) apart from having played for several state cricket bodies.
Of late, the former cricketer has been reaching out to the masses through various programmes.

Earlier this year, Rayudu had pulled out of the inaugural Major League Cricket in the USA due to personal reasons.
Rayudu was signed by CSK's sister franchise Texas Super Kings soon after announcing retirement from the IPL in June.
The development came at a time when the BCCI was mulling a cooling off period to prevent the trend of "pre-determined" retirement of Indian players.
"Ambati Rayudu will not be available to participate in the first season of the MLC with Texas Super Kings due to personal reasons," Texas Super Kings had said in a statement.

Notably, the Andhra-born Rayudu has played for the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and other franchises during his IPL career. 

Also Read

Amabati Rayudu pulls out of Major League Cricket due to personal reasons

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

Congress will undertake caste census after coming to power at Centre: Rahul

N Korea's Kim vows to bolster war readiness to repel US-led confrontations

Liquor permits on health ground in Gujarat go up by 58% in 3 years

Probe underway in 2005-06 land deal of Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra: ED

Congress will never move from its ideology: Kharge ahead of mega rally

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Indian Cricket YSRCP Andhra Pradesh Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon