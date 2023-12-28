Congress will never move from its ideology: Kharge ahead of mega rally

Sensex (    %)
                        
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

After effecting changes in its organisation the Congress party has sounded the bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha election with the 'Hain Taiyar Hum' rally in Nagpur on the 139th foundation day of Congress.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the message to the people was that the Congress party would never move away from its core ideologies.
"On foundation day our duty is to gather in a large number and send a message across the nation that the Congress party will never move away from its ideologies and will progress with its ideologies. We want to give a message from Nagpur...we are working keeping in mind that (2024 Lok Sabha elections)" Kharge said.
Party leader Pawan Khera said that the message of the rally is what the entire nation wants to hear, adding that Maharashtra and Nagpur have a huge role to play in the organisation of the grand old party.
"The message is what the entire nation wants to hear. Nagpur is a historical place; the roots of Congress strengthened and grew from Nagpur. Maharashtra and Nagpur have a huge role to play in the organisation of the Congress," Pawan Khera told ANI on Thursday in Nagpur.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "An organisation that produces and spreads hate is located in Nagpur...An organisation called RSS has its headquarters here. The Congress party will show that the hate must end in India and we should spread love and affection to each Indian, that is the message. Today is 139th foundation day of Congress Party. Yesterday, Congress announced Bharat Nyay Yatra which is going to start from January 14 from Imphal will turn the table in favour of Congress in 2024. In 2024, INDIA alliance will win in Delhi."
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also welcomed the initiative to hold the rally in Nagpur a state where the Congress was displaced from power by the BJP-Eknath Shinde Sena factions.
"It's good and it should happen sometimes, especially in Mumbai we had 'Pratishtha' here so we have good relations with Maharashtra..." Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge unfurled the party flag at All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters in Delhi on the party's 139th Foundation Day celebration event.
Kharge met with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, MP Rajiv Shukla, party General Secretary KC Venugopal and other leaders at the AICC Headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.

Congress leader and former Member of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Shakeel Ahmad said that the objective of the party since its formation has been constant and today and it wants to unite the society and do away with hatred.
The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at Das Tejpal Sanskrit College. Its founder General Secretary was AO Hume and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made president.

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

