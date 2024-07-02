Business Standard
PM Narendra Modi asks NDA MPs to study rules, attend House regularly

The PM also asked the MPs that uppermost, beyond their party affiliations, should be their commitment to serve the nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting at the Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Archis MohanPress Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents to appoint spokespersons, who should regularly coordinate with each other to ensure that the government’s views on issues are conveyed forthrightly and in unison.

The PM addressed the Members of Parliament (MPs) of the ruling NDA in the morning where he asked them to study parliamentary procedures, rules of conduct, attend Parliament regularly and raise issues of their respective constituencies, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.
Modi advised the MPs on the subject a day after Union ministers Rijiju and Ashwini Vaishnaw accused Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi of having “denigrated” the post that he now occupied by the “irresponsible” statements he made in his speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the President’s address. The PM also asked the MPs that beyond party affiliations, commitment to serve the nation should be uppermost in their mind.

According to sources, the PM said the Congress is upset as for the first time a non-Congress leader, that too a "chai-wala", has become Prime Minister for a third straight term. Modi spoke of his modest beginnings and humble background.

Rijiju said the PM did not refer to Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha. But the message is for everyone when the country’s Prime Minister speaks, Rijiju added.

At the alliance meeting, Modi was felicitated by NDA leaders for his "historic" third term, Rijiju said.

Sources said the PM asked MPs to study any issue before making comments on it in front of the media. He added that they should stay in touch with their constituencies and thank voters for supporting them.

Modi also asked MPs to visit the Prime Ministers’ Museum, which he said documents the life journey of all PMs, something which was not done by earlier governments.

The contribution of PMs who came from outside the Congress's most prominent family used to be neglected, he said, adding that he, as Prime Minister, ensured that all of them are recognised as each one made contribution to the country in one way or another.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

