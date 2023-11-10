Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

Former Nagaland governor Padmanabha Acharya passes away

The BJP veteran had also worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad

Senior BJP leader and former governor of Nagaland Padmanabha Acharya

Senior BJP leader and former governor of Nagaland Padmanabha Acharya

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior BJP leader and former governor of Nagaland Padmanabha Acharya passed away in Mumbai on Friday, party sources said.
Acharya (92), who hailed from Udupi in Karnataka, breathed his last at his house here, the sources said. The BJP veteran had also worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Acharya had served as governor of Nagaland, Tripura, Assam and also handled the responsibilities as the governor of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. In his condolence message, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Acharya remained committed to the organisation's ideology.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

RSS' annual all-India coordination meet to be held in Pune next week

3-day coordination meeting of RSS begins in Pune; Nadda among attendees

Shooting World Championships: Sheoran secures India's fifth Olympics quota

Coaching centre fire: ABVP protests near Kejriwal's home over negligence

Focused on inflation, unemployment, and reducing wealth gap: CM Gehlot

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP will win 1st phase of voting, says Shah

SC seeks Centre's reply on Tamil Nadu govt's plea over governor row

Cash for query row: Moitra hits back after Ethics panel suggests expulsion

PM Modi calls Congress 'terrorists sympathisers' ahead of Rajasthan polls

Topics : Nagaland BJP

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon