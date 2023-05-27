close

Gandhi family kept 'Sengol' in dark corner as Nehru's stick: Irani jibes

"Gandhi family provoking like-minded people for not attending the inauguration of new Parliament building doesn't surprise us," Irani added

ANI Politics
Sengol

The Sengol was considered a sacred emblem of authority

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 7:36 AM IST
Slamming Congress for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said that Gandhi family kept 'Sengol' in dark corner of a museum as a 'stick of Nehruji'.

"'Sengol' which is a symbol of our freedom was kept in a dark corner of a museum as a 'stick of Nehruji' by the Gandhi family," Irani said while speaking to media persons.

"I would like to ask every Indian, putting 'Sengol' like this and referring to it as a walking stick doesn't show what the Gandhi family thinks of countries history and democracy. So Gandhi family provoking like-minded people for not attending the inauguration of new Parliament building doesn't surprise us," Irani said further.

Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also slammed Opposition parties and said that by doing this Congress party is also opposing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister on Friday took a jibe at Congress by showing an old issue of Time magazine. "This is the issue of Time magazine from August 25, 1947. I would like all our friends who are opposing the inauguration of the new Parliament building, to read this article and get some idea about the symbolism of 'Sengol' and what happened in 1947. By doing this drama, they (Opposition) are also opposing their own leader Jawaharlal Nehru," he said.

PM Modi will dedicate the new Parliament building to the country on May 28. 'Sengol', which marked the symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India, will be kept as a legacy in the new Parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. The new building of Parliament will witness the very same event, with Adheenam (Priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting the PM with the Sengol.

The same Sengol from 1947 will be installed by the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha, prominently close to the Speaker's podium. It will be displayed for the Nation to see and will be taken out on special occasions.

Notably, at least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Smriti Irani BJP Congress Parliament

First Published: May 27 2023 | 7:36 AM IST

