Glorifying invaders act of treason, 'new India' won't accept it: Adityanath

Adityanath's remarks came as he spoke on the recently-concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which he called "the largest human congregation ever witnessed"

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM Adityanath addressing a public gathering in Bahraich (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bahraich
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said glorifying invaders who attacked India's heritage and dishonoured its people was equivalent to treason, which the 'new India' will never accept.

Amid the ongoing controversy over demands to remove Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Adityanath warned against celebrating historical figures who sought to destroy Sanatan culture.

Addressing a public gathering in Bahraich, Adityanath said, "Glorifying invaders means strengthening the very roots of treason. New India will never accept those who insult our great ancestors and praise those who attacked our civilisation, violated our women, and struck at our faith."  "When the entire world is acknowledging India's rich heritage, it is the duty of every citizen to uphold respect for our great leaders, and not eulogise those who sought to erase our identity," he added.

 

Adityanath's remarks came as he spoke on the recently-concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which he called "the largest human congregation ever witnessed".

He also referred to Narendra Modi's recent speech in Parliament, in which the prime minister praised Uttar Pradesh for hosting the event for which "over 66 crore devotees" gathered at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati.

"Nowhere else in the world has such a massive event taken place, and no other country can organise something of this scale. The Maha Kumbh was a testament to India's eternal Sanatan culture, which will inspire generations to come," Adityanath said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

