Govt spends crores on publicity but no money for children's medicines: Cong

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded strict action against those responsible and compensation for the affected families

Priyanka Gandhi, priyanka gandhi news

Twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants, have been reported in the last 24 hours in a government hospital in Nanded, a top Maharashtra health official said on earlier in the day.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 8:39 AM IST
The Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP over 24 deaths in as many hours in a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded with former party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that the BJP government spends crores of rupees on publicity but there is no money for childrens' medicines.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded strict action against those responsible and compensation for the affected families.
Twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants, have been reported in the last 24 hours in a government hospital in Nanded, a top Maharashtra health official said on earlier in the day.
A three-member expert committee has been set up to probe the incident, the official said.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the news of the death of 24 people, including 12 newborns, due to shortage of medicines in a government hospital in Maharashtra is extremely saddening and expressed his deepest condolences to all the bereaved families.
"The BJP government spends thousands of crores of rupees on its publicity, but there is no money for medicines for children? In the eyes of the BJP, the lives of the poor have no value," he alleged.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked Modi to break his "silence" on the incident.
In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said she received the "sad news" of the death of 24 patients, including 12 infants, due to shortage of medicines from Maharashtra.
"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," she said.
"Strict action should be taken against those responsible and compensation should be given to the affected families," she added.
In a post on X, the Congress said this is a very serious issue.
"Our condolences to the families of the deceased. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow," it said.
According to reports, one of the reasons behind the death of patients is shortage of essential medicines, the party said.
"This is a very serious issue. Strict action should be taken against those who were negligent in this matter," it said.
The government needs to work on the ground rather than focusing on publicity, the Congress said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Congress children

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 8:39 AM IST

