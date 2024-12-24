Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 05:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Himachal to resolve pending cases of employment on compassionate ground: CM

Himachal to resolve pending cases of employment on compassionate ground: CM

Sukhu said that his government has also constituted a Cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Education Minister Rohit Thakur with Tech Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani ,Ayush Minister

sukhu

Sukhu on Tuesday directed officials to formulate a comprehensive policy for employment on compassionate grounds. | Image File

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed officials to formulate a comprehensive policy for employment on compassionate grounds and said his government intends to settle all pending cases.

Chairing a high-level meeting, he asked the officials to compile and present data like the department, age and educational qualification of the applicants seeking employment on compassionate grounds, a statement said.

The state government is adopting a "liberal and sympathetic" approach to offer employment in the government sector to those who lost their family members during service, he said and instructed the officers to come up with the requisite data in the next meeting on January 10.

 

The government is committed to supporting the well-being of dependents by giving preference to widows and orphans in providing employment on compassionate grounds, he said and added that various aspects would be viewed to benefit the maximum number of applicants.

Sukhu said that his government has also constituted a Cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Education Minister Rohit Thakur with Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma as its members to examine the matters of compassionate appointments.

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM Adityanath accuses Congress of insulting Ambedkar since Nehru days

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maha farmers to drive second green revolution with green energy: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Transfer of Rs 1,500 aid under Ladki Bahin scheme resumes in Maharashtra

Keshav Prasad Maurya

SP, BSP, Cong used Ambedkar's ideals solely for votebank politics: UP Dy CM

Supreme Court, SC

Congress files writ petition in SC against amendments to election rules

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Himachal Pradesh Employment pending cases

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon