Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory for PM Modi's visit on March 11

Press Trust of India Gurugram
Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

In view of the inauguration of Dwarka Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11, Gurugram Traffic Police has issued an advisory prohibiting heavy vehicles to ply on the road.
A senior traffic police officer said the prime minister will also hold a rally on the same day near the Antariksh Chowk here, due to which traffic congestion is expected in the area.
Therefore, it is advised that people going from Dwarka Clover Leaf towards IMT till 4 pm on March 11 use the Antariksh Chowk route only if it is absolutely necessary, he added.
"Antriksh Chowk Road will be closed for some time due to crowd in the rally. On the other hand, movement of heavy vehicles on Dwarka Expressway will be prohibited from 5 pm on Sunday, hence all heavy vehicle drivers should use KMP during this period," read the advisory issued on Saturday.

Topics : Narendra Modi Police Gurugram Haryana BJP Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd.
