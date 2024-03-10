LS polls: If Congress wins it might align with BJP, says Kerala CM Vijayan

Taking a jibe over former Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal, who is the daughter of former Chief Minister K Karunakaran and joined the BJP, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that if the BJP wins, it will remain in the government, but if the grand old party wins, it might align with the saffron party.

Vijayan said this at the inaugurated the Trivandrum district LDF election convention on Saturday.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said, "If the BJP wins, the party will remain. However, if Congress wins, tomorrow they might align with the BJP."

He underscored the necessity of amending the Wildlife Act for a comprehensive resolution to wildlife attacks in Kerala.

"Amendments are essential for any intervention to take place. The Wildlife Act was enacted during the era of Indira Gandhi and subsequently strengthened by Jairam Ramesh. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi did not address the issue of wildlife attacks in Kerala during his parliamentary interventions," he said.

The Kerala Chief Minister criticised the 18 elected Congress MPs, stating that Kerala's voice has significantly diminished in Parliament over the last five years due to their lack of collective action.

Earlier on Thursday, Vijayan criticised the Congress party over their leaders joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and asked on which side the 11 former Congress chief ministers are now. Pinarayi Vijayan was inaugurating the Kannur district LDF election convention.

"Some people are confused. what is the difference between Congress and the other group? Is there a difference? Where are Congress leaders standing now? On which side are 11 former Congress Chief Ministers now? They are with the BJP leadership. Ashok Chavan, Amarinder Singh, Digambar Kamat, SM Krishna, Vijay Bahuguna, Kiran Kumar Reddy, ND Tiwari, Jagadambika Pal, Pema Khandu, Narayan Rane, and Girdhar Gamang. That's the 11 of them. How many more? Nobody can predict that. Can anybody of you say? This is Congress' condition," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"BJP is standing with open arms. They are ready to accept anyone. They are giving enough money and positions as per their needs. Just like those creatures who run after the bone crumbs that you throw at them. That is the way of Congressmen," the Kerala CM added.