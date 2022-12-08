JUST IN
Gujarat election result LIVE: BJP seen inching towards all-time high tally
Understand pain of new MPs: PM Modi on Day 1 of Parliament winter session
Congress, TMC raise issue of denial of Parliament panel chairmanship in LS
Mamata to chalk out party strategy for winter session of Parliament
Parliament winter session: PM welcomes vice-president as Rajya Sabha chair
Gujarat elections exit poll survey will impact Karnataka too: CM Bommai
BJP's Sushil Modi slams Bihar CM for skipping all-party meeting on G20
BJP wants to run democracy with help of police, says Akhilesh Yadav
Winter session: Oppn demands discussion on border issue with China
TMC's Saket Gokhale held in Rajasthan, claims O'Brien; no info, says cop
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Gujarat election result LIVE: BJP seen inching towards all-time high tally
Business Standard

Sonia Gandhi arrives in Jaipur as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 92nd day

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Jaipur on Thursday morning as the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is crossing through Rajasthan, a party spokesperson said

Topics
Indian National Congress | Sonia Gandhi | Jaipur

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Sonia Gandhi, Interim Congress President
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Jaipur on Thursday morning as the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is crossing through Rajasthan, a party spokesperson said.

She is scheduled to fly to Bundi in a helicopter where her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to take a halt later in the day after marching 24 kilometers as part of the yatra, he said.

The march is set to take a break on December 9, which is also Sonia Gandhi's birthday. The yatra will resume from December 10.

Rahul Gandhi began the Rajasthan leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jhalawar district on Monday.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 11:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU