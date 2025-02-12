Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / INDI alliance leaders compete on who can do more corruption: BJP's Bhandari

INDI alliance leaders compete on who can do more corruption: BJP's Bhandari

Bhandari criticised the alliance, including the Congress and RJD, for prioritising corruption over public welfare

Pradeep Bhandari

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pradeep Bhandari | Image: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday targeted the INDIA Bloc and said that all the leaders in the opposition's alliance compete with each other as to who can do the maximum corruption.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandari criticised the alliance, including the Congress and RJD, for "prioritising corruption" over public welfare, and asserted that the voters are increasingly rejecting such regimes in elections across the country.

"All the leaders of the INDI Alliance compete with each other as to who can loot the public the most and who can do the most corruption. That is why when elections come, the public gets fed up with them and defeats them. In Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal's corruption was defeated and Congress got zero seats. The people of Maharashtra defeated the INDI Alliance. In the coming times, the people of Bihar will say to the RJD that they don't want a regime of loot. When Mamata Banerjee faces elections, the people will say that they don't want a regime of loot and appeasement," the BJP leader said.

 

BJP's Pradeep Bhandari also launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal government, accusing the TMC of widespread corruption and misgovernance.

"If there is something common between TMC and Congress, it is corruption. TMC has run the most corrupt regime in Bengal. When Mamata Banerjee was not in the government, Bengal's contribution to GDP used to be more than 10%. Today it has halved... Mamata Banerjee's government allowed corruption in every scheme... The Calcutta High Court has said from time to time that Mamata Banerjee's government is not able to provide basic facilities to the poor because her focus is only on appeasement," Bhandari said.

Earlier, following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's declaration of contesting the 2026 state assembly polls alone, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday stated that the Trinamool leader had always contested "independently," be it the Lok Sabha or the State Assembly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Masterclass in deflecting blame: KC Venugopal slams FM's Budget reply

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

UP court summons Rahul on March 24 over defamatory remarks against army

Premiumschools

Private schools mushroom under ruling party MLAs, but outcomes remain low

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge

Rahul, Kharge skip Invest K'taka Summit over 'prominence to BJP leaders'?

Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor to be 'special adviser' to Vijay's TVK ahead of 2026 polls

Topics : BJP Congress Aam Aadmi Party corruption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon