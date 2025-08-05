Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / INDIA bloc leaders to meet, stage protest over voter list revision in Bihar

INDIA bloc leaders to meet, stage protest over voter list revision in Bihar

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed repeated adjournments over the opposition's insistence on a demand for discussion on the SIR in poll-bound Bihar

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

The protest will be held under the slogan, 'our vote, our right, our fight'. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet on Tuesday at 10 am in the Parliament Library Building, in the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Following the meeting, MPs of the alliance will stage a protest at 10:30 am in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The protest will be held under the slogan, 'our vote, our right, our fight'. 

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party is scheduled to take place today at the Parliament Library Building (PLB).

 

The meeting will be attended by NDA members from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The meeting comes amid a stalemate in Parliament over the opposition demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The opposition parties are demanding the withdrawal of SIR. 

Also Read

patna flyover

Patna's ₹422 cr flyover caves in after rains, just 2 months post launch

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm due to Oppn protests over SIR discussion

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Narrative of Tejashwi, entire Oppn destroyed: JD(U) amid row over Bihar SIR

Election Commission

Bihar draft electoral roll: No demands yet to add or drop names, says EC

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Rivers in spate after heavy rain in Bihar, CM urges officials to stay alert

The Lok Sabha could not take up the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for discussion amid opposition protests.

Amid opposition protests, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that following an all-party meeting, time had been allotted in the BAC meeting to discuss the National Sports Bill and the Anti-doping Bill. He urged members not to waste the time of the House and condemned their stance.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaivya said that bills are important and urged opposition members to allow discussion. 

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, also urged members to allow discussion to proceed. He said since the monsoon session began, the House has not passed any bill.

Rijiju later said that the opposition has continued with disrupting proceedings even as the third week of the monsoon session has begun.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed repeated adjournments over the opposition's insistence on a demand for discussion on the SIR in poll-bound Bihar.

Rijiju had said last week that the government is ready to hold discussions on any issue as per rules, but there cannot be a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as it is a process undertaken by a constitutional body, the Election Commission of India. "I want to clarify that the government is ready to hold discussions on any issue as per rules. There cannot be a discussion on SIR because it is a process undertaken by a Constitutional body, and it is not happening for the first time..." Rijiju told ANI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shibu Soren

Obituary: The legendary architect of Jharkhand Shibu Soren dies at 81

Kalyan Banerjee, Kalyan

TMC's Kalyan Banerjee quits as LS chief whip amid row with Mahua Moitra

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

'Govt denies, distracts, lies': Congress slams Centre after SC raps Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Congress, 'China guru' Rahul Gandhi hate Indian armed forces: BJP

Dr G Parameshwara, Karnataka home minister

Protest vs protest: Govt prepared for Cong, BJP agitations, says K'taka HM

Topics : Bihar Electoral battles Protest Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon