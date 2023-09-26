The Opposition INDIA bloc of parties could soon review the slew of panels it announced nearly a month ago. Some of the 26-party alliance's constituents have complained that these panels, especially the 14-member coordination committee, its top decision-making body, risk falling victim to inertia since its decisions have remained a dead letter. They have flagged the need for a different modus vivendi, or arrangement.

A senior INDIA party leader told Business Standard on Tuesday that it was "increasingly clear that without top leaders of respective parties present, no decision can be taken, or is unlikely to be honoured even when taken." According to sources, a Kashmir-based party leader questioned the committee's relevance and whether he should attend its meetings when leaders absent from the forum could veto its decisions.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, bloc announced the coordination committee and other panels, including those to manage media, social media and research, at its Mumbai meeting on 1 September. The coordination committee held its first meeting on 13 September.

Until now, it has taken two decisions, neither of which could be implemented. One, the committee agreed to hold a public meeting of the INDIA leaders in Bhopal, the capital of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, in the first week of October. Congress's chief ministerial face in the state, Kamal Nath, scuttled the proposed meeting, arguing that the juncture was unsuitable politically, as it would distract from Shivraj Singh Chouhan's anti-incumbency to Opposition unity, or lack of it, and also logistically since it would force a resource-stretched Congress to deploy time and energy to make the rally successful. Two, the committee said the INDIA coalition would keep the demand for a caste census as one of its principal electoral planks, but the Trinamool Congress, which Mamata Banerjee leads, disagreed.

At its 13 September meeting, the coordination committee approved INDIA's media committee's decision to boycott 14 television news anchors. However, even this decision lacked consensus. Not just Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, but even some in the Congress were not on board. Trinamool's representative, its general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, couldn't attend the meeting because of Enforcement Directorate summons, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was yet to decide upon its representative. The CPI (M) politburo later said the party wouldn't send any.

On Monday, at an Indian National Lok Dal public meeting in Haryana, JD(U)'s K C Tyagi said that "big tasks can't be accomplished with a small heart" and the Bharatiya Janata Party cannot be defeated without complete unity. Trinamool's Derek O'Brien spoke of the need to shun ego.

The constituents of INDIA are chafing at the Congress, which they allege is treating the half dozen INDIA committees as an opportunity to groom its second-rung leaders, ignoring equally talented or more battle-hardened leaders in other parties. Leaders have suggested organising mass outreach programmes to invigorate the alliance, including public meetings in Patna, Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati and Delhi.