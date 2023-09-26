BJP harps on need to overcome hurdles, usher in political change: Annamalai

The BJP faces a challenging time ahead and the party should gear up to oppose many people, its Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai said and expressed his resolve to overcome all hurdles to usher in a 'political change.'



As president of the party, he said he is prepared to take on individuals and he wanted the cadres to be prepared to take on those who oppose them and eventually win and ensure a regime change.

In a veiled reference to the AIADMK, which walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Monday, Annamalai addressing party workers during his 'En Mann, En Makkal' (My land, My people) padayatra at Pollachi late on Monday night, he said "we have seen the need for a political change. This is a challenging time. We need to oppose many."



He said he is determined to overcome the challenges.

"If I don't do certain things, then I will lose the trust you have placed on me...we need to face challenges, overcome hurdles, take a stance to oppose some individuals," he added. In order to ensure this, the party should gear up in this direction, Annamalai said.

Ending its four-year ties with the BJP, the AIADMK announced on Monday to part ways with the BJP and said it will lead a separate alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

The decision to break away from the NDA was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters, Chennai.

Also Read DMK is responsible: TN BJP chief Annamalai over suicide by NEET aspirants AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections Karnataka polls 2023: AIADMK fields candidate from Pulikeshi Nagar Annamalai hits back at DMK's Rs 500 crore damages demand, calls it baseless AIADMK general secy Palaniswami to chair key meet in Chennai tomorrow AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections BJP cannot win more than 7 Lok Sabha seats in Assam this time: AIUDF BJP-led NDA to secure more than 350 seats in 2024 LS polls: Pradhan Cong rejects 'One Nation, One Election', calls it assault on Constitution First meeting of committee on simultaneous polls on Sept 23: Kovind