BJP harps on need to overcome hurdles, usher in political change: Annamalai

Ending its four-year ties with the BJP, the AIADMK announced on Monday to part ways with the BJP and said it will lead a separate alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll

K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP, (Photo: twitter)

K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP, (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India Coimbatore
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 3:09 PM IST
The BJP faces a challenging time ahead and the party should gear up to oppose many people, its Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai said and expressed his resolve to overcome all hurdles to usher in a 'political change.'

As president of the party, he said he is prepared to take on individuals and he wanted the cadres to be prepared to take on those who oppose them and eventually win and ensure a regime change.
In a veiled reference to the AIADMK, which walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Monday, Annamalai addressing party workers during his 'En Mann, En Makkal' (My land, My people) padayatra at Pollachi late on Monday night, he said "we have seen the need for a political change. This is a challenging time. We need to oppose many."

He said he is determined to overcome the challenges.
"If I don't do certain things, then I will lose the trust you have placed on me...we need to face challenges, overcome hurdles, take a stance to oppose some individuals," he added. In order to ensure this, the party should gear up in this direction, Annamalai said.
Ending its four-year ties with the BJP, the AIADMK announced on Monday to part ways with the BJP and said it will lead a separate alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.
The decision to break away from the NDA was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters, Chennai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 3:09 PM IST

