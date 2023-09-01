Opposition INDIA alliance announces 14-member coordination committee

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know
One nation, one election: All you need to know about simultaneous elections
Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today
Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan
Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?
Children born out of void marriages to get parents' property: Supreme Court
Children from void, voidable marriages can claim parents' properties: SC
Specially abled people exempted from payment of motor vehicles tax in WB
Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to jointly contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections
New secretaries appointed to parliamentary affairs, IT, telecom ministries