Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INDIA bloc to hold protests over collapsed law & order situation in Bihar

The opposition has been attacking the Nitish Kumar government over the ghastly incident of the killing of former minister Mukesh Sahni's father in Darbhanga

Former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav arrives at the CBI headquarters for questioning in connection with an alleged case of corruption in awarding a maintenance contract for two IRCTC hotels to a private firm, in New Delhi.( Photo: PTI)

Leader of Opposition in the assembly and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the government on law and order issue. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar on Wednesday said it will organise a state-wide agitation later this week over the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation.
The announcement was made at a joint press conference of the alliance partners here.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
''The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state. Everyday, Bihar is witnessing cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion, rape, etc Why is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar maintaining a stoic silence on the current situation?,'' RJD's state party chief Jagadanand Singh said.
''We... will organise a protest march on July 20 across the state against rising crimes in Bihar. This issue will also be raised in the assembly during the upcoming monsoon session,'' Singh said.
Leader of Opposition in the assembly and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also slammed the state government on the issue.
''Bihar witnessed several incidents that expose the current law and order situation. For instance husband and wife brutally murdered by stabbing in East Champaran, triple murder in Saran (father and two minor daughters were killed), a young man and woman murdered in Marhaura (Saran),'' he claimed in a post on X.

More From This Section

After LS debacle, UP BJP chief meets Modi, briefs on organisational matters

Mumbai's 1st underground Metro line to start from July 24, says BJP's Tawde

War of words over Karnataka Bill on local quota in private sector jobs

UP dy CM's cryptic post sparks speculation amid BJP's internal struggles

India locked into low investment cycle, needs liberalised approach: Cong

The opposition has been attacking the Nitish Kumar government over the ghastly incident of the killing of former minister Mukesh Sahni's father in Darbhanga as well as the triple murder in Saran.
In a statement issued late on Wednesday, police claimed to have cracked the killing of Mukesh Sahni's father, with the arrest of the prime accused after he confessed his involvement in the crime.
According to another statement issued by the Saran Police, two persons have been held in connection with the triple murder.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India-Korea to hold next round of FTA review meeting from Jul 17 in Seoul

Country's top steeplechaser Sable hopes to win a medal in Paris Olympics

Most lung cancer patients in India are non-smokers, study reveals

Decoded: What is Thirty Meter Telescope? Why is it significant for India?

Vietnam tops list of most affordable countries for expats, India ranks 6th

Topics : Nitish Kumar India Bihar Law and order Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon