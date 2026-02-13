India-US trade deal to benefit farmers with higher farm exports: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the trade agreement between India and the United States (US) is expected to boost agricultural exports and generate stronger demand for farm produce, which will result in higher prices and prosperity for farmers.

He also reassured farmers that their interests are fully protected today and will continue to remain safeguarded in the future. In the agreement, all major crops, including wheat, rice, millets, soyameal, corn, GM food products, spices and potato, have been ‘fully safeguarded’. The government has also fully protected the interests of farmers producing major fruits, including apples, and doors have not been opened to dairy products or poultry.

The minister accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies about the India-US agreement. In video messages posted on X, Goyal said that Gandhi is a ‘habitual liar’ who does not want farmers to be empowered.

The statement came after Gandhi, in a video message posted on X, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being ‘anti-farmer’ and ‘selling’ the country through the India-US interim trade deal. Both countries last week issued a joint statement announcing the finalisation of the first tranche of a trade deal, which will be signed by the end of March.

“In a video released today, he has broken all records of speaking falsehood and made baseless allegations. He is misleading our farmers with his fake narrative and trying to provoke our annadatas (farmers). He has never cared for our motherland nor can we expect him to ever work for a strong and prosperous future for India,” Goyal said.

“We have also fully protected the interest of farmers producing major fruits, including apples. India’s doors have not been opened for dairy products or poultry,” he said. On the other hand, items such as basmati rice, fruits, spices, tea and marine products will find new markets and boost India’s exports and farmers’ income.

“We have opened huge markets for cotton textile exports, which will increase the demand for cotton and benefit our cotton farmers,” Goyal said.

“Let me tell Mr Rahul Gandhi… No matter how many lies you peddle or attempt to mislead our farmers, or even attempt to discredit the country, a proud, prosperous, powerful, self-reliant and developed India is assured under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s leadership,” Goyal said.