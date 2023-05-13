close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jalandhar LS bypoll: AAP's Rinku ahead of Congress candidate by 4,503 votes

AAP candidate Sushil Rinku is leading in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, counting of votes for which is underway, trends showed

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Sushil Rinku

Sushil Rinku

1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AAP candidate Sushil Rinku is leading in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, counting of votes for which is underway, trends showed.

Rinku is ahead of his nearest rival and Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary by 4,503 votes, according to the trends on the Election Commission website.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate has so far polled 49,807 votes while Chaudhary has got 45,304.

BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal was at the third spot while Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is being backed by the BSP, was at the fourth spot, according to the trends.

Atwal has, so far, got 29,244 votes while Sukhi has polled 22,352 votes, it showed.

Also Read

Counting begins in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll amid tight security

Voting begins for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll in Punjab

Akali Dal exposes Rs 200-crore liquor scam in Punjab, demands CBI probe

Akali Dal's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, several others from Punjab join BJP

Nadda pays last respect to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

Counting begins in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll amid tight security

Counting of votes for ULB polls, assembly bypolls in UP begins

Tamil Nadu Governor issues clarification on fake NSA action information

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

The bypoll was held on May 10 and counting began at 8 am.

Nineteen candidates contested the bypoll, which recorded a voter turnout of 54.70 per cent. The turnout was well below the 63.04 per cent recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha AAP government Punjab

First Published: May 13 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

congress, karnataka elections, DK Shivakumar
3 min read

Counting begins in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll amid tight security

voting
2 min read

Counting of votes for ULB polls, assembly bypolls in UP begins

Karnataka election, postal ballot
4 min read

Tamil Nadu Governor issues clarification on fake NSA action information

R N Ravi, governor of Tamil Nadu (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
2 min read

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

Karnataka election, postal ballot
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka election results 2023: When, where, and how to check results

EVMs, Lok Sabha elections 2019
2 min read

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

Karnataka election, postal ballot
3 min read

UP civic body poll, bye-election results today; Counting to start at 8am

Photo: ANI
2 min read

Hope Rajasthan govt takes cognizance of issues raised during Yatra: Pilot

Sachin Pilot
2 min read

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

congress, karnataka elections, DK Shivakumar
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon