Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Karnataka extends deadline for participation in Caste Census to Nov 30

Karnataka extends deadline for participation in Caste Census to Nov 30

The actual survey, with enumerators gathering data door-to-door, had concluded on October 31, with an 89.48 per cent enumeration. About 4.22 lakh households had refused to participate in the survey

caste census India, OBC population data, caste representation debate, caste survey Bihar Telangana, SC ST job representation, caste-based reservation, Indian caste demographics, OBC underrepresentation, caste in public policy, 2026 caste census

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes on Tuesday extended the deadline for those who couldn't participate in the Social and Educational Survey -- widely referred to as the "caste census" -- in the state for different reasons. They can enumerate online till November 30.

The actual survey, with enumerators gathering data door-to-door, had concluded on October 31, with an 89.48 per cent enumeration. About 4.22 lakh households had refused to participate in the survey.

However, in order to provide an opportunity to those who could not participate in the survey due to various reasons, the period for participating online was extended till November 10.

 

"In order to provide an opportunity to everyone to participate in the survey, the period for self-participation through the online link https://kscbcselfdeclaration.karnataka.gov.in, has finally been extended till November 30," the commission said in a release on Tuesday.

About 6.13 crore of the 6.85 crore projected population of the state, as per the 2025 estimates, had participated in the survey till October 31, and as many as 34.49 lakh households were either locked or vacant, as per the commission.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Belagavi farmers end protest after state fixes Rs 3,300/tonne for sugarcane

sugar, sugarcane

Sugarcane growers intensify protest in Belagavi, demand higher MSP

Siddaramaiah

Centre neglects Kannada, imposes Hindi, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Census 2027

K'taka 'caste survey' covers 61.4 mn people, projects population at 68.5 mn

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

BJP hits out at CM Siddaramaiah after KSTDC promotes Wayanad travel package

The survey, which began on September 22, was actually scheduled to end on October 7, but it was extended multiple times. Before extending the deadline, the survey was estimated to cost Rs 420 crore.

The exercise is being carried out using a 60-question questionnaire "scientifically", according to officials.

The government had spent Rs 165.51 crore on an earlier Social and Educational Survey in 2015, which was later discarded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Local body polls: BJP, NCP hold talks over possible alliance in Nashik

K Palaniswami

AIADMK flags lack of wheat in ration shops; TN govt to supply by mid-Nov

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over detention of protesters demanding clean air

aa

Uttarakhand: Caught between economic growth and environment needspremium

Parliament

Winter Session of Parliament from December 1; truncated one, says Oppnpremium

Topics : Karnataka government caste census pilot projects census

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon