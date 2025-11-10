Monday, November 10, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Local body polls: BJP, NCP hold talks over possible alliance in Nashik

Local body polls: BJP, NCP hold talks over possible alliance in Nashik

The meeting was seen as part of the ongoing efforts between the ruling BJP and NCP to explore seat-sharing and coordination for the local self-government polls scheduled next month

Representative Image: Elections in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nashik
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Ahead of the local body polls in Maharashtra, former NCP MP Sameer Bhujbal held discussions with Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan in Nashik on Monday.

The meeting was seen as part of the ongoing efforts between the ruling BJP and NCP to explore seat-sharing and coordination for the local self-government polls scheduled next month, sources said.

The two leaders held detailed discussions on the political situation in Yeola constituency and preparations for the elections to the Yeola Municipal Council, Nandgaon, and Manmad civic bodies.

Elections in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2.

 

Earlier, on Saturday, BJP's Nashik district election in-charge and MLA Dr Rahul Aher met Sameer Bhujbal at the latter's office in Yeola.

BJP's district president Yatin Kadam, youth district president Sameer Samdadiya, former Manmad municipal president Ganesh Dhatrak and others were present during the meeting, sources said.

Both parties are likely to make a formal announcement once discussions are finalised, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

