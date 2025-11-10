Monday, November 10, 2025 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi slams govt over detention of protesters demanding clean air

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over detention of protesters demanding clean air

Scores of people, including parents and environmental activists, staged a protest at India Gate on Sunday against the worsening air quality in the national capital

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Gandhi called for decisive action on air pollution "right now, instead of attacking citizens asking for clean air". (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticised the government after several people protesting at India Gate against the worsening air quality were detained for assembling without permission and asked why citizens peacefully demanding clean air were being treated like "criminals".

Gandhi called for decisive action on air pollution "right now, instead of attacking citizens asking for clean air".

He made the remarks on X in response to a post by environmentalist Vimlendu Jha, who said that protesters were "taken away" and "shoved in a bus".

Scores of people, including parents and environmental activists, staged a protest at India Gate on Sunday against the worsening air quality in the national capital.

 

According to police, several protesters were detained for assembling without permission.

Also Read

Modi, Shah can go anywhere but will be caught for 'vote chori': Rahul

Modi, Shah can go anywhere but will be caught for 'vote chori': Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi alleges SIR of voter rolls to institutionalise 'vote theft'

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh slams Rahul over vote chori allegations, calls them baseless

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul slams PM, MP CM as he shares video of kids having meals on papers

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Brazilian model reacts after Rahul Gandhi's Haryana election fraud claim

Gandhi said, "The right to clean air is a basic human right. The right to peaceful protest is guaranteed by our Constitution. Why are citizens who have been peacefully demanding clean air being treated like criminals?"  Air pollution is affecting crores of Indians, harming our children and the future of our nation, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

But the government, which came to power through "vote chori" simply doesn't care, nor is it even attempting to solve this crisis, Gandhi said.

"We need to take decisive action on air pollution right now instead of attacking citizens asking for clean air," he said.

The protesters, many of them mothers accompanied by children, said they had gathered to demand urgent government action to ensure clean air.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla, said the detentions were preventive in nature.

"Only Jantar Mantar is designated as a protest site where permission can be sought by following due procedure," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

aa

Uttarakhand: Caught between economic growth and environment needspremium

Parliament

Winter Session of Parliament from December 1; truncated one, says Oppnpremium

Madhubani Paintings

Bihar's Mithila painting struggles amid eroding local political backingpremium

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath slams Revanth, says Congress dividing nation on religious lines

CM Revanth Reddy

Congress to remain in power in Telangana till 2034: CM Revanth Reddy

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress air pollution BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon