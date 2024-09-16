Business Standard
Kejriwal holds meeting with AAP's PAC members to elect next Delhi CM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting was held at Kejriwal's official residence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held "one on one" meeting with party leaders during the Political Affairs Committee over the name of a new Delhi chief minister.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting was held at Kejriwal's official residence here.
"During the meeting, he (Kejriwal) sought one on one feedback from each leader on his replacement. Tomorrow, the legislative party meeting is there and this discussion will go into the second round," Bharadwaj told reporters after the meeting.
Kejriwal, who on Sunday announced his decision to step down from the post of Delhi chief minister, took individual feedbacks by holding one to one meeting with the PAC members and ministers of Delhi government during the meeting, Bharadwaj said.
 
The MLAs of AAP will meet at Kejriwal's residence at 11.30 am on Tuesday to discuss the name of a consensus candidate to succeed him as the Delhi chief minister.
Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convener said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".
Kejriwal had said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister. The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

