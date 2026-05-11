'Proofs of failure': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over seven appeals

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent 'seven appeals' to counter ongoing West Asia crisis, and termed them as "failures" rather than "sermons."

In an 'X' post, the Congress MP intensified his attack on PM Modi, reiterating his 'Compromised PM' criticism and added that running the country is no longer in the hands of the Prime Minister. He further accused PM Modi of shifting the responsibility to the public so that the government could itself escape from accountability.

"Modi ji demanded sacrifices from the public yesterday - don't buy gold, don't go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertilizer and cooking oil, take the metro, work from home. These aren't sermons - these are proofs of failure. In 12 years, he's brought the country to such a pass that the public has to be told - what to buy, what not to buy, where to go, where not to go. Every time, they shift the responsibility onto the people so they can escape accountability themselves. Running the country is no longer within the reach of a Compromised PM," the 'X' post from Rahul Gandhi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, the Prime Minister said that reducing edible oil consumption would not only improve public health but also strengthen the country's economy.

"The same is true for edible oil. We have to spend foreign currency on its import. If every household reduces the use of edible oil, it is a huge contribution to patriotism. This will improve the health of the national treasury and the health of every family member," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

"Another sector that consumes foreign currency is our agriculture. We import chemical fertilisers in large quantities from abroad. We should reduce our consumption of chemical fertilisers by half and move towards natural farming. This way, we can save foreign currency and our farms and Mother Earth," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi redefined the modern meaning of patriotism and called on every Indian citizen to join a collective movement for economic resilience.

Speaking against a backdrop of global supply chain disruptions and rising costs fueled by international conflicts, the Prime Minister framed the current crisis not just as a government challenge, but as a test of national character.

"Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border," the Prime Minister remarked. "In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives."

The Prime Minister's speech served as a tactical manual for "economic self-defence," urging citizens to change their consumption habits to protect the nation's financial health.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.