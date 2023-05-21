close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kerala CM releases progress report of LDF government for last 2 years

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday released the progress report of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, highlighting its achievements during the last two years

ANI General News
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 6:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday released the progress report of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, highlighting its achievements during the last two years.

The chief minister pointed out that the government's goal is to raise the standard of living in Kerala to the level of middle-income countries in the developed countries of the world in the next 25 years. The government's ongoing development projects for the past seven years are bringing the state closer to this goal, he said in a statement.

When the LDF government came to power in 2016, Rs 1473.67 crore was outstanding in various pension schemes. At that time there were people who did not get a pension for two years. The pension amount was increased from Rs 600 to Rs 1600. 18997 crore was disbursed as a social pension. This is accepted because it is a government committed to the poor. That is the policy of the government, CM stated.

The unemployment rate dropped from 12 per cent to 5 per cent in the state. The number of enterprises launched under the scheme, which started with the announcement of one lakh enterprises a year, has reached 1,40,000. Many people are coming now showing interest in investment. A good portion of them are women. An investment of around 8500 crore rupees was made through the entrepreneurial year. It also provides employment opportunities for around three lakh people, he said.

He said that Kerala Startup Mission has been selected as the best business incubator in the world. Kerala's own project Kochi Water Metro, Rs 1500 crore digital science park project and various IT parks are indicators of Kerala's progress. Multinational companies are coming here. Kerala is being noticed to a large extent, the CM noted.

CM said, that before 2016 there was great disappointment in the state.

Also Read

LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on 2nd anniversary day

Congress lays siege to Kerala Secretariat on Left govt's 2nd anniversary

Vijayan to go slow on case against 7 Oppn MLAs for Assembly fiasco: Rpt

Cong slams Kerala govt over AI camera use, calls it a 'massive scam'

Left Democratic Front wins 14 seats in local body bypolls in Kerala

Projects around Rs 16,000 cr completed in 4 years in Gandhinagar: Shah

Priyanka to kickstart Cong's MP poll campaign from Jabalpur on June 12

Odisha CM may reshuffle his cabinet on Monday, to fill three vacancies

9 years of Modi govt: BJP to hold 'Maha Jan Sampark' programme in Rajasthan

Karnataka suffered as Rs 5,495-cr special grant not given to state: CM

"There were many who thought that there would be no change here and that no change should be expected. This was caused by the backwardness of the education and health sectors, which were the pride of the country, and the decay and corruption in the cultural standards. It is from this condition that the present-day Kerala was resurrected. Kerala has survived all the calamities and is progressing. Attempts are being made to spread lies to downplay this movement," he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he wants to take Kerala to more heights and make possible a new Kerala and this can only be achieved with unity and unity.

"Some people are raising criticism by hiding the changes that have taken place in Kerala in the last six years. Kerala has not fallen behind in any field and has not frozen anywhere," the Chief Minister stated by presenting the figures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala govt

First Published: May 21 2023 | 6:05 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Kerala CM releases progress report of LDF government for last 2 years

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI
3 min read

Projects around Rs 16,000 cr completed in 4 years in Gandhinagar: Shah

Amit Shah
3 min read

Priyanka to kickstart Cong's MP poll campaign from Jabalpur on June 12

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
4 min read

Odisha CM may reshuffle his cabinet on Monday, to fill three vacancies

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
2 min read

9 years of Modi govt: BJP to hold 'Maha Jan Sampark' programme in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Siddaramaiah sworn in K'taka CM, DKS dy CM; several Oppn leaders attend

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar
2 min read

Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', to snatch power from Delhi govt: AAP

Atishi Marlena
2 min read

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM today

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
4 min read

Siddaramaiah govt's first Cabinet meet gives nod for Congress' guarantees

Congress leader Siddaramaiah
3 min read

Centre's ordinance necessary for maintaining Delhi's dignity: BJP

BJP
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon