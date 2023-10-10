close
Kerala CM urges EAM Jaishankar to ensure safety of Indians in Israel

"I request your goodself to intervene in every possible manner to ensure the safety of our citizens in Israel," the CM said in his letter dated Oct 9

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
As the war between the Hamas militant outfit and the Israeli defence forces continues, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene and ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Israel.
Expressing concern over the plight of Indian nationals in Israel, Vijayan said that around 7,000 of them are from Kerala and the continuing hostilities were putting them to extreme hardship and their family members were in a state of extreme anxiety.
"I request your goodself to intervene in every possible manner to ensure the safety of our citizens in Israel," the CM said in his letter dated October 9.
The surprise weekend attack by Hamas on Israel has claimed nearly 1,600 lives.
A Kerala-based woman working as a caregiver in Israel was also seriously injured in the Hamas attack and is presently hospitalised.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon