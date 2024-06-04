BRS leader Rao concedes defeat, party trailing in all 17 Telangana seats

The BRS had suffered a defeat in the Legislative Assembly polls held in November last year.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Tuesday conceded defeat after the party was not leading in any of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana but expressed confidence that it would rise like a phoenix.

The ruling Congress and BJP appeared set to win eight seats each in the state as the counting of votes reached the final stages on Tuesday.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was set to retain the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

The Lok Sabha polls was held in a single phase in the state on May 13.

Rama Rao said in the last 24 years since TRS (now BRS) was founded, BRS has seen stellar achievements, successes and also many setbacks.



"The greatest glory: formation of Telangana state will remain our Biggest achievement. Being a regional party won two consecutive state elections with a good majority 63/119 - 2014, 88/119 - 2018. Currently, the principal opposition with 1/3rd seats 39/119 - 2023," he said in a post on 'X'.

"Today's electoral setback is certainly very disappointing. But we will continue to toil and will rise from the ashes again like a Phoenix," Rama Rao, son of BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

The BRS party had won nine seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS had suffered a defeat in the Legislative Assembly polls held in November last year.