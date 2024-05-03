Lok Sabha polls: EC is 'extremely biased', says BRS leader K T Rama Rao

Against the backdrop of the Election Commission barring former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours, his son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao alleged that the poll body has been 'extremely biased'

Against the backdrop of the Election Commission barring former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours, his son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday alleged that the poll body has been "extremely biased".

He said the poll panel has been "looking the other way" when it comes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, but that is not the case with other leaders in the country.

Talking about the EC ban on KCR, Rama Rao said that there was possibly a small emotional outburst when the former chief minister was speaking about the farmers and weavers (for which the action was taken by the EC).

All that the EC could have done was probably censure KCR and ask him to not repeat, but it went on to ban him for 48 hours, he said.

On the other hand, when Prime Minister Modi "goes about to the extent of disturbing the social harmony by saying very, very strange things against the Muslims having more children" and others, not a single notice was served in spite of many complaints from the citizens to the EC, Rama Rao alleged.

He said the BRS has registered a number of complaints with the election authorities in Telangana against Revanth Reddy "who has been a foul-mouthed chief minister with his outbursts and abuses" but not a single notice has been served to him.

"So, this makes me believe that the Election Commission is extremely biased and extremely partial. If they are independent, if they are really autonomous, then they should exercise their autonomy and ensure that the chief ministers and the prime minister are also shown their place," Rama Rao told PTI.

The Election Commission on Wednesday reprimanded Chandrasekhar Rao, the president of BRS, and barred him from campaigning for 48 hours for his "objectionable" remarks against the Congress.

The EC said that Chandrasekhar Rao's remarks at a press conference in Sircilla on April 5 were violative of the provisions of the model code of conduct and its advisories.