Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Letter to LG 'abuse of privileges': Tihar authorities in letter to Delhi CM

In a letter to the lieutenant governor last week, Kejriwal said Cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme in his stead

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Undertrials are governed by legal provisions of the Delhi Prison Rules, which circumscribe their rights and privileges, the letter stated | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tihar authorities have informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that his letter to Lt Governor VK Saxena saying Atishi would hoist the Tricolour on Independence Day was "an abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules.
The superintendent of Tihar's jail number 2 cited various provisions of the Delhi Prisons Rules, 2018, and advised Kejriwal in a letter "to desist from any such impermissible activity" or his privileges would be curtailed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a letter to the lieutenant governor last week, Kejriwal said Cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme in his stead.
The lieutenant governor's office, however, had denied receiving any communication from the chief minister.
Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. He has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
In the letter to Kejriwal, the Tihar authorities said, "From a bare reading of the above rules, it is clear that your communication does not qualify in the permissible communication which can be sent outside the prison. Only private correspondence with a designated set of people, as defined above, is permissible. Therefore, your letter dated 06.08.2024 has not been sent to the addressee but has been filed."

Undertrials are governed by legal provisions of the Delhi Prison Rules, which circumscribe their rights and privileges, the letter stated.
"It is surprising to note that the contents of the letter, which was handed over by you on August 6, were leaked to the media without any authority. This amounts to an abuse of privileges granted to you under the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018," it added.

More From This Section

Cong urges SC to transfer Adani probe to CBI or SIT, cites Sebi concerns

Uddhav bowing before 'trivial people' for Maharashtra CM's post: Jadhav

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: Chief minister who tried to break ground

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over Hindenburg allegations, says JPC probe must

Hindenburg row: Oppn calls for JPC probe, suspension of Madhabi Puri Buch

The jail superintendent advised Kejriwal "to desist from any such impermissible activity".
"... failing which I shall be constrained to invoke the provisions of Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, to curtail your privileges," the letter stated.
The letter cited Rule 588, which states that the contents of all letters written by prisoners shall be limited to private matters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SC defers hearing on Kejriwal's plea by 6 weeks to enable settlement

SC to consider listing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest in excise case

Manish Sisodia meets with AAP leaders to discuss Delhi poll strategy

Delhi liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia gets bail after 1.5 years in jail

Delhi excise case: Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till Aug 20

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Atishi V K Saxena Tihar jail

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon