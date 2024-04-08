Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: Congress, BJP embroiled in war of words over former's manifesto

The Congress' Nyay Patra purportedly has a solution to every problem that the Modi government has imposed on this country over the past decade, said Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate

manifesto, Congress manifesto, rahul gandhi, Mallikarkun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarkun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and P. Chidambaram releases the party's manifesto, in New Delhi, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At his public meetings in Chhattisgarh on Monday, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi again criticised the Congress manifesto for bearing the “Muslim League imprint”. The Congress shot back, pointing to the “massive” response from the people for its poll promises, and stated that the PM was rattled at the prospect of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) struggling to cross the 180-seat mark in the Lok Sabha polls, resorting once again to the “same cliched Hindu-Muslim script”.

The Congress claimed that its manifesto-related posts across all its social media platforms, including reposts, had received over 250 million views. The Congress launched its manifesto, titled Nyay Patra, on Friday. It also stated that it had received more than 100,000 suggestions and feedback on its manifesto, including 3,000 detailed emails sent to former party chief Rahul Gandhi.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to Congress sources, the manifesto has garnered 24 million views on Rahul’s Instagram handle.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that with the BJP’s electoral situation worsening by the day, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has started remembering its old friend — the Muslim League. He said the RSS opposed the 1942 Quit India Movement.

“Everyone knows that your ancestors formed their government in Bengal, Sindh, and North-West Frontier Province in the 1940s along with the Muslim League. Didn’t Syama Prasad Mookerjee write to the then-British governor about how the Quit India Movement of 1942 by the country and Congress should be suppressed? And for this, he was ready to support the British?” the Congress president said.

The Congress’ Nyay Patra purportedly has a solution to every problem that the Modi government has imposed on this country over the past decade, said Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.

Addressing public meetings in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur and Jagdalpur and Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, the PM said the Congress overlooked the needs of the poor for decades. He also mentioned the imprint of the Muslim League in the Congress manifesto and spoke of the Congress’ “misdeeds”, including the “scams that took place before 2014”. He noted how his government has lifted 250 million people out of poverty.

“My call is ‘bhrashtachar hatao’ (remove corruption) and they say ‘bhrashtachari bachao’ (save the corrupt),” the PM said. He said it was Modi’s guarantee that the corrupt would go to jail.

Also Read

Highlights: Congress releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha polls, YS Sharmila to contest from Kadapa

LS polls highlights: Bihar leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress in Delhi

Lok Sabha elections highlights: It's an election between stability and instability, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

ED questions Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar in 'Khichdi' scam case

TMC leaders holding protest outside EC office detained by Delhi Police

'Turned country into jail': Mamata slams PM, questions arrest of Kejriwal

Nobody will lose citizenship due to CAA, says Rajnath Singh in TN

Situation in Vidarbha favourable, PM's meet will ensure big win: Fadnavis


“Ram Navami festival is not far away. This time people will have a glimpse of our Ram Lalla in Ayodhya in a grand temple, not in a tent,” he said.

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress Lok Sabha elections Bharatiya Janata Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon