Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TMC leaders holding protest outside EC office detained by Delhi Police

A 10-member delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) had announced the dharna after meeting a full bench of the Election Commission (EC) to press their demand

Delhi Police personnel detain TMC leader Derek O'Brien during a protest of a TMC delegation, outside ECI's office

Delhi Police personnel detain TMC leader Derek O'Brien during a protest of a TMC delegation, outside ECI's office, in New Delhi, Monday, April 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TMC leaders were detained by Delhi Police on Monday while they were holding a dharna outside the Election Commission's office, demanding that the chiefs of CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department be changed.
A 10-member delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) had announced the dharna after meeting a full bench of the Election Commission (EC) to press their demand.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose, MLA Vivek Gupta, former MPs Arpita Ghosh, Santanu Sen and Abir Ranjan Biswas, and party's students' wing West Bengal vice president Sudip Raha were detained.
The party has been alleging that the central probe agencies have been targeting opposition parties at the behest of the BJP-led Centre.
"The BJP is misusing central agencies against us. The way NIA, ED and CBI are working and targeting TMC leaders is shameful. We would request the EC to ensure a level playing field for all political parties," Sen told reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi.
 
The TMC alleged on Sunday an "unholy alliance" between the NIA and the BJP ahead of elections, prompting the central investigating agency to deny any mala fide intention and label the entire controversy as "unfortunate".
A team of the NIA was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday when it went to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, sparking a political slugfest with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the investigators of assaulting the villagers.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

'Modi ki guarantee' unsuccessful, does not reach people: Mallikarjun Kharge

INDIA bloc hits the streets nationwide against MPs' suspension. Details

Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC to go solo in West Bengal; jolt to INDIA bloc

Cong begins seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc partners for Lok Sabha polls

10 TMC MPs sit on 24-hour dharna outside Election Commission office

LS polls: 16% of candidates contesting in Phase 1 accused in criminal cases

'Not joining any party or contesting polls,' says actor Sanjay Dutt

Cong moves EC against PM Modi, BJP over 'Muslim League' jab at manifesto

New govt will transfer Rs 1 lakh into accounts of SC, ST women, says Rahul

Topics : Lok Sabha elections TMC Delhi Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon