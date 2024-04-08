Sensex (    %)
                             
Nobody will lose citizenship due to CAA, says Rajnath Singh in TN

The BJP always implemented what it promised and the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA were such assurances, he said

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Bikaner: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Bikaner, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Namakkal (Tamil Nadu)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that no Indian, irrespective of their faith, will lose citizenship with the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
He charged the opposition Congress and DMK with "creating confusion" over the issue.
Rajnath was speaking after taking out a roadshow here in support of the party's Namakkal candidate for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections, KP Ramalingam.
The BJP always implemented what it promised and the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA were such assurances, he said.
"We promised a citizenship act, and we did it. I want to clarify that any citizen of India--whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Parsi or Jew--nobody's citizenship will go away," he said.
"The DMK and Congress are creating confusion on the matter," he alleged.
On the abolition of triple Talaq, he said "mothers and sisters" from any faith are "our mothers and sisters."

"Any atrocity against our mothers and sisters of any religion, we stand with them and we proved this by ending triple talaq," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Citizenship Bill Rajnath Singh Citizenship Indian citizen Migration

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

