Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Situation in Vidarbha favourable, PM's meet will ensure big win: Fadnavis

The Mahayuti' (grand alliance) comprises the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Devendra Fadnavis, Nariman Point

File image of Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the situation in Vidarbha is favourable for Mahayuti and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting later in the day will turn this favorability into a big win for the alliance.
Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said that the seat-sharing talks about a few seats were remaining now, and these constituencies will go to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
There is a lot of enthusiasm in Vidarbha ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Chandrapur, he said.
"The situation in Vidarbha is favourable for Mahayuti and the BJP. But with Modiji's meeting, this favourability will increase and result in a big win," Fadnavis said.
The Mahayuti' (grand alliance) comprises the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last month, indicating that the BJP is looking to ally with him for the polls to boost its alliance in the western state.
"The BJP has had some discussions with the MNS lately. The MNS and BJP are getting close since the former took up the Hindutva agenda," Fadnavis said.
"I believe that Raj Thackeray and MNS will support Mahayuti and Modiji. It is his party and he has to make a decision. I certainly expect him to support Modiji this time," Fadnavis said.
Asked about veteran leader Eknath Khadse's return to the fold, Fadnavis said, "There is no reason to oppose anyone joining the BJP and expressing belief in Modiji. However, the party has not officially conveyed it to us. He will be welcomed when the party informs us about it.

Also Read

BJP's move to field Navneet Rana from Amravati invites wrath of allies

Amit Shah holds late-night meeting with Maha CM, Dy CM on LS seat-sharing

No injustice to any community, says Dy CM Fadnavis on Maratha reservation

'Mahayuti' to focus on winning 45 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra: CM Shinde

Stop close people from speaking against Marathas: Jarange to Fadnavis

BJP's 'ideological ancestors' supported British, Muslim League, says Kharge

Media freedom has disappeared under BJP regime, says Kerala CM Vijayan

Modi ki guarantee means putting Oppn leaders behind bars: Mamata Banerjee

Sharad Pawar reminds PM of 'holding finger' comment, says he has changed

LS polls: PM Modi on two-day visit to TN, to hold roadshow, says Annamalai

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Devendra Fadnavis Lok Sabha elections Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon