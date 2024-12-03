Business Standard
Home / Politics / Lok Sabha will be convened on Sunday, warns Om Birla amid House disruptions

Lok Sabha will be convened on Sunday, warns Om Birla amid House disruptions

The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on Nov 25 and is set to continue until Dec 20, has faced significant disruptions due to Opposition protests

Om Birla, Om, Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla warned Members of Parliament (MPs) that continued disruptions in the House could lead to weekend sessions to compensate for the loss of time. The warning comes after a week of frequent adjournments due to protests by Opposition members over various issues, including the Adani controversy and violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal.
 
Parliamentary proceedings have been disrupted repeatedly since the Winter Session began on November 25, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourning on Monday after multiple protests. 

Oppn and govt reach agreement

 
An agreement was reached on Monday between the government and Opposition to resolve the week-long impasse. The discussion on the Constitution, marking its 75th year of adoption, has been scheduled for December 13 and 14 in the Lok Sabha, and December 16 and 17 in the Rajya Sabha.
 
 
Birla emphasised the importance of adhering to the schedule and maintaining order.
 
“If you continue with adjournments, the House will convene on Saturdays and Sundays to make up for lost time,” he warned during the session. 

Opposition protests and walkouts

 
The Lok Sabha proceedings last week were largely disrupted due to opposition protests demanding debates on the Adani controversy, Sambhal violence, and other pressing matters.

More From This Section

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Sambhal violence was pre-planned, aimed to disturb harmony: Akhilesh Yadav

Parliament, New Parliament

SP, TMC skip Congress protest: Is Parliamentary deadlock coming to an end?

After SC rap, TN BJP demands CM Stalin to sack minister Senthil Balaji

After SC rap, TN BJP demands CM Stalin to sack minister Senthil Balaji

Parliament, New Parliament

INDIA bloc MPs protest over Adani issue, demand joint parliamentary probe

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Shinde's contribution should be duly recognised: Shiv Sena leader Kesarkar

 
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain, however, accused the government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of stalling discussions whenever opposition members raise issues related to the Adani Group or propose a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the matter.
 
“We want discussions on several matters - JPC on the Adani issue, the Sambhal and Ajmer incidents, the Bangladesh issue, and the situation in Manipur. But the government avoids these by adjourning the moment Adani’s name is mentioned,” Hussain told ANI on Tuesday.
 

Rajya Sabha resumes work

 
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha resumed normal functioning on Tuesday after days of interruptions. Members used Zero Hour and Question Hour to raise issues of public interest.
 
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar revealed that he had received 42 adjournment notices under Rule 267, the highest in over 25 years. None of these notices were accepted. Opposition members had sought debates on topics such as allegations of corruption against the Adani Group and the violence in Sambhal.
 
The Winter Session began on November 25 and is set to continue until December 20.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Parliament session LIVE: India, China should strictly observe LAC, says EAM Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

jobs, resume, employment

6 million new job cards issued under MGNREGS every year, Centre tells LS

Sambhal violence, Sambhal, UP Violence

Oppn MPs, Rahul Gandhi, stage walkout in Lok Sabha over Sambhal violence

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Govt introduces Coastal Shipping Bill in Lok Sabha amid noisy protests

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session highlights: LS, RS adjourned after protests over Adani issue, Sambhal violence

Topics : Om Birla Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Speaker Gautam Adani SEC indictment Parliament Parliament winter session Congress BJP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon