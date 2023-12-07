Sensex (-0.14%)
LS Speaker accepts resignation of nine MPs who won recent assembly polls

The MPs, who are from the BJP, had resigned after winning in the recent assembly polls

New parliament

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena has also resigned

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 12:29 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said he has accepted the resignation of nine Lok Sabha MPs, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel.
The MPs, who are from the BJP, had resigned after winning in the recent assembly polls.
Besides the two Union ministers, the other Lok Sabha MPs who resigned are Rakesh Singh, Udya Pratap Singh and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh, Diya Kumari and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Rajasthan, and Gomati Sai and Arun Sao from Chhattisgarh.
Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena has also resigned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 12:29 PM IST

