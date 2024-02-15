Maha Cabinet decides to convene special session of legislature on Feb 20

Patil also demanded that the state government start the process of taking back all the cases filed against members of the Maratha community | (ANI)

The Maharashtra government has decided to convene a special session of the state legislature on February 20 to discuss the demands for the Maratha reservation.

"The cabinet meeting has given its nod to convene a one-day special session of the legislature on Tuesday, February 20, to discuss the various demands of the Maratha community. The cabinet meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," a note issued by the Chief Minister's office stated.

The decision was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Shinde.

Earlier, Shinde held meetings with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to discuss the issue.

The development comes after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil started his hunger strike at Antarwali Saarati village in Jalna district, demanding a special session of the state legislature be convened to discuss the issues related to the Maratha reservation.

For the fourth time in less than a year, Patil began his indefinite hunger strike on February 10, demanding the inclusion of Marathas into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) to get a reservation.

He has also been demanding to convert the draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into law.

Patil also demanded that the state government start the process of taking back all the cases filed against members of the Maratha community.

Even though the state government issued a draft notification claiming to give the reservation to the Maratha community, Jarange Patil and his community are in doubt after the contradictory statements made by the leaders.

The Maratha community, under the leadership of Jarange Patil, has been seeking reservations in education and jobs under the OBC category. The guarantee of reservation under the Kumbi category, however, finds objection within the Maharashta government, with senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal opposed to it.

Patil had begun his agitation in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, outlining several demands, including Kunbi certificates for all Marathas, free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level, and reservation of seats for Marathas in government job recruitments.

Following this, the government issued an ordinance accepting these demands.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde claimed that his government would give the reservation to the Maratha community without making any kind of change in other communities' reservations.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday over the issue of the Maratha reservation.

"This government only gives false consolations and lied from the first day. They don't do anything, and today this reality is coming up in front of the people," said Aaditya Thackeray.

Further attacking the Chief Minister, he said, "Eknath Shinde must have lied to those protesting over the Maratha reservation. He is a habitual liar. I think someone should bring a solution to the issue.