Mamata offers conditional support to Congress in 2024, state Congress snubs

Chowdhury immediately reacted and said that Trinamool is actually against a united opposition alliance

IANS Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 12:00 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday offered to extend support to Congress in states where the latter is strong, provided her Trinamool Congress is reciprocated in the same manner by Congress in the state.

However, the state Congress leadership has snubbed the proposal from her end and said that the Chief Minister's reluctance in acknowledging the impact of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra nationally actually validates her actual impression about Congress.

"Since the beginning, I had been saying that the parties having strengths in respective regions should directly take on BJP there... like AAP in Delhi, RJD-JD-U in Bihar, Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and DMK-Congress in Tamil Nadu and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. We supported Congress in Karnataka, now they should reciprocate the same to us in West Bengal. It is not right that in Karnataka they will enjoy our support and oppose us in West Bengal," Banerjee said.

However, the state Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had totally rejected her claims of supporting Congress in Karnataka.

"She is claiming to raise the slogan of no vote to BJP in Karnataka. But even for once did she issue an appeal to the people of Karnataka to vote for Congress? Our fight against Trinamool Congress in West Bengal will continue," Chowdhury said.

On Saturday, after the Karnataka election results were announced, the Chief Minister, through a Twitter message as well as through her statements made to media persons, congratulated the people of Karnataka for the results. However, she remained silent about Congress even when media persons questioned her on this matter.

"I have said whatever I had to say," she said.

Chowdhury immediately reacted and said that Trinamool is actually against a united opposition alliance. "Her (Mamata Banerjee's) party MPs abstained from voting when we fielded a united opposition candidate against Jagdeep Dhankhar in the polls for Vice President. Trinamool is also disinclined to any floor coordination within the Parliament," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Congress West Bengal

First Published: May 16 2023 | 12:00 AM IST

