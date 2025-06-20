Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Will demand for removal of 50% cap on quota during Monsoon session: Cong

Will demand for removal of 50% cap on quota during Monsoon session: Cong

Jairam Ramesh said most definitely the party will take up three key issues of fundamental importance to social justice and empowerment in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament

Ramesh called for making the Bihar reservations law a part of the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

The Congress on Friday reiterated its demand of making the Bihar reservations law a part of the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, amending the Constitution to overcome the 50% ceiling for reservations and implementing Article 15(5) which enables reservations for SCs, STs, OBCs, and EBCs in private educational institutions.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said most definitely the party will take up these three issues of fundamental importance to social justice and empowerment in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.    ALSO READ: Govt notifies Census 2027, Cong questions 'silence' on caste enumeration 

"The PM is in Bihar today. On the basis of the caste survey conducted by the erstwhile INDIA bloc Government in Bihar, the Bihar Government had proposed 65% reservation for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, and EBCs. This is under challenge in the Courts," Ramesh said on X.

 
 

The double engine government in Bihar has all but given up, he said.

But there are three ways out that the Congress has been demanding for long, that will make the 65% reservations a reality, he said.

Ramesh called for making the Bihar reservations law a part of the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

This was done by the Narasimha Rao government in 1994 for protecting 69% reservations in Tamil Nadu, he said.    ALSO READ: Home Minister Shah reviews preparations for census with caste enumeration 

He also called for amending the Constitution to overcome the 50 % ceiling for reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, and EBCs.

 

This ceiling has only been imposed because of various Supreme Court judgments over the past six decades, Ramesh said.

"Article 15(5) enables reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, and EBCs in private educational institutions also. This has been unimplemented in the past 11 years after the Supreme Court had upheld the Constitutional amendment that was introduced by Dr. Mannohan Singh's government in 2006," he said. 

Most definitely the Congress will take up these three issues of fundamental importance to social justice and empowerment in the Monsoon session of Parliament that begins on July 21, 2025, Ramesh said.

His remarks came ahead of Prime Minister Modi's three-state visit for two days from Friday, a tour that will include the launch of multiple development projects in Bihar and Odisha and his participating in a mass yoga programme on the International Day of Yoga.

Modi will be in Siwan in Bihar and Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Friday and will also address public meetings, an official statement said.

In Siwan, he will inaugurate the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project worth more than Rs 400 crore and flag off a new train service on the route.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

