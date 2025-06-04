Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain summoned in classroom construction 'scam'

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been summoned by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with an alleged ₹2,000 crore scam related to the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.
The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has summoned former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning on June 9. Former Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain has been asked to appear on June 6. The anti-corruption body, which comes under the Delhi government, had registered a corruption case against the two leaders on 30 April.
BJP leaders file complaint
The summons follows a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Harish Khurana, BJP lawmaker Kapil Mishra, and Neelkanth Bakshi from the BJP’s Media Relations Department. The former ministers have been accused of inflating expenses during the construction of semi-permanent classrooms, said Shweta Singh Chauhan, deputy commissioner of police, Anti-Corruption Branch.
AAP dismisses allegations
The Aam Aadmi Party has responded by alleging that the case was filed to “pressure and scare” its leadership. Many of AAP’s electoral campaigns were centred on how it improved schools and colleges over the past decade.
Allegations of inflated contracts, irregularities
The ACB has alleged that the project entailed the construction of approximately 12,748 classrooms and school buildings across the city, but involved “significant financial irregularities, deviations and cost escalations”. Classrooms were allegedly constructed at ₹24.86 lakh each—about five times higher than standard costs. The branch claims that contracts were awarded to 34 contractors, most of whom were purportedly linked to AAP.
Delhi liquor policy case
Sisodia is also one of several senior AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in the separate Delhi liquor policy case. Both were accused of facilitating kickbacks to party members while formulating the policy. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that the now-scrapped policy granted undue advantages to private liquor vendors. The ED further alleged that portions of the kickbacks from the liquor policy were used to finance AAP's campaign in the Goa Assembly elections. According to the agency, AAP’s media in-charge Vijay Nair received bribes on behalf of party leaders in connivance with others.