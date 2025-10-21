Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BJP accuses Karnataka govt of 'tax chori' over Bengaluru grievances

BJP accuses Karnataka govt of 'tax chori' over Bengaluru grievances

Ashoka's tax theft allegation is also seen as a counter to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" (votes theft) charge made against the BJP and the Election Commission

R Ashoka, DK Shivakumar

BJP leader R Ashoka accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of "tax Chori" (tax theft) and said Bengaluru deserves action to address its infrastructure woes (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an apparent counter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" barb centered around Karnataka, the state BJP on Tuesday levelled "tax chori" allegation against the party-led government following a citizens forum's recent grievance aired to the state Chief Minister.

BJP leader R Ashoka accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of "tax Chori" (tax theft) and said Bengaluru deserves action to address its infrastructure woes, not excuses and intimidation.

Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, attacked the government by highlighting a citizens forum's letter urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intervene and direct the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) not to collect property tax from residents, complaining that "unscientific and incomplete" civic works in their locality have led to flooding and poor road conditions.

 

Ashoka's tax theft allegation is also seen as a counter to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" (votes theft) charge made against the BJP and the Election Commission, citing certain alleged irregularities in Karnataka's Aland (Kalaburagi dt) and Mahadevpura (Bengaluru) Assembly segments in the 2023 Assembly polls and 2024 Parliamentary elections, respectively.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi, Bengaluru has a new slogan: CONGRESS TAX CHOR HAI! (Congress is tax thief)," Ashoka said in a post on 'X' alleging that the government is collecting taxes, but not building roads or fixing drains.

"Thanks to the apathy of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Bengaluru citizens are fed up and demanding: STOP THIS TAX CHORI!" he said.

Ashoka said it is 'unprecedented' in India's history, where citizens are writing to the CM saying-- "stop collecting our taxes until you stop stealing our money!"  "Bengaluru deserves action, not excuses and intimidation," he added.

In a letter dated October 13, addressed to the CM, the residents of the Varthur-Balagere-Panathur area, under the banner of the "Individual Tax Payers Forum", which represents income tax payers and advocates for their rights, alleged that they have been suffering due to "half-measured, unscientific, and poorly coordinated" road white-topping and stormwater drainage works carried out by municipal authorities in their areas.

The state government has of late come under criticism over the poor state of infrastructure like roads and traffic issues in the city, with industry veterans like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw repeatedly openly urging the state government to immediately intervene.

There was no immediate response from the ruling Congress to Ashoka's charge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka BJP Congress Siddaramaiah

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

