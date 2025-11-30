Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Parliament Winter session: Govt to push reform agenda, Oppn to target SIR

Parliament Winter session: Govt to push reform agenda, Oppn to target SIR

The three-week long session of Parliament comes against the backdrop of the overwhelming victory of the BJP-led NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections

Parliament, New Parliament

The session will conclude on December 19. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday will see the government push its reforms agenda with a legislation to open up the civil nuclear sector to private players, while the opposition is set to rake up the issue of revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union territories.

The three-week long session of Parliament comes against the backdrop of the overwhelming victory of the BJP-led NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections which is expected to reflect in the renewed push for reforms after a virtual washout of the Monsoon session.

Besides the crucial 'The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025', which seeks to govern the use and regulation of atomic energy in India, the Higher Education Commission of India Bill and eight other draft legislations are also on the agenda for the session which will have 15 sittings.

 

The government already had to step back from its plans to bring a bill to empower the president to make regulations for the Union Territory of Chandigarh directly, after stiff resistance from across the political spectrum.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has convened a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in Parliament on Sunday to ensure floor coordination during the session.

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Air pollution, SIR, Vande Mataram: Key issues and bills in Winter Session

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wears a burqa in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, November 24, 2025 | Reuters

Australian senator barred from Parliament after wearing burqa in protest

Parliament, New Parliament

No Bill on Chandigarh admin to be introduced in winter session: MHA

FDI

Bill to hike FDI in insurance sector to 100% to be tabled in winter session

Parliament

Bill to form higher education regulator to be introduced in winter session

The opposition is likely to take on the government over the issue of Special Intensive Revision of rolls (SIR) besides raking up the matter of air pollution in the national capital.

Among the bills planned by the government, the Higher Education Commission of India Bill seeks to set up a Commission to facilitate universities and other higher educational institutes to become independent and self-governing institutions and to promote excellence through a robust and transparent system of accreditation and autonomy.

The National Highways (Amendment) Bill, also listed for introduction, seeks to ensure faster and transparent land acquisition for national highways.

Another proposed legislation is the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims at tweaking the Companies Act, 2013 and LLP Act, 2008, to facilitate ease of doing business.

Also on the government's agenda is the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025, which proposes to consolidate provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, Depositories Act, 1996, and Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, into a rationalised single Securities Markets Code.

The government also plans changes to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

Law Ministry officials said a proposed amendment to section 34 of the law and a Supreme Court observation on company directors have made the government refer the issue to a committee. The proposed amendment stems from that.

Two bills from the previous session are also listed for consideration and passing. The first supplementary Budget for the year is also on the agenda, according to the bulletin.

The session will conclude on December 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Modi-Shah using 'vendetta politics', says Cong after FIR on Sonia, Rahul

KC Venugopal, PAC head

CM Vijayan is Centre's 'Trojan horse' in Kerala: Congress' Venugopal

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Jairam Ramesh calls India's 8.2% GDP growth 'ironic' after IMF criticism

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM, DK Sivakumar

CM Siddaramaiah invites Dy CM Shivakumar for talks amid leadership row

TMC, TMC rally, TMC flag

CEC has blood on his hands, says TMC claiming 40 SIR-related deaths in WB

Topics : Parliament Parliament winter session Opposition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon