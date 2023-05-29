Modi govt bolstered India's image globally in 9 years: Prahlad Singh Patel

The Modi government not only focused on seva (service), sushan (good governance) and garib kalyan (welfare of poor) but also bolstered the image of India at the international level in the last nine years, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said here on Monday.

Patel made the remarks while presenting the nine-year "report card" of the BJP-led government at the Centre, highlighting its achievements.

Releasing the report card through power point presentation here, Patel said, We are not addressing a press conference but presenting the report card of our performance before the people and are hopeful that they would like to see the Modi government again in 2024."



Lauding the initiatives of the Modi government, Patel said free foodgrains to 80 crore people, tap water connections to 11.88 crore households, 3.5 crore houses to the poor under PM Awas Yojana, construction of 11.72 crore toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission, loans worth Rs 39.65 crore to small entrepreneurs, and Direct Bank Transfer through Mudra Yojana are unique welfare schemes.

He said Ayushman Bharat for free medical treatment to people up to Rs 5 lakh per annum, free Covid vaccination to all and export of vaccination to 50 other countries, 9.6 crore free LPG connections under Ujjawala Yojana, four-laning road projects and major strides in startups were the other initiatives.

Over 50,000 km of national highways, 390 universities, 700 medical colleges, 15 AIIMS, and highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir have been constructed in the past nine years, the minister of state for jal shakti and food processing said.

Today, India is the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones and it ranks third in the automobile sector, he said, adding 40 per cent of the world's millet is produced in the country.

Automobiles, telecommunications, ease of business, environment conservation and development with mix of puratan and nutan (old and new) and cultural heritage and development are roadmaps for future to be achieved during the next 25 years of 'Amritkaal', he added.

The BJP-led government at the Centre completed nine years in office on May 26.

Speaking on the occasion, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur highlighted the unflinching support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the hill state and projects like AIIMS, Medical Device Park, Bulk Drug Park, Atal Rohtang Tunnel, and said that four lane projects worth Rs 41,000 crore are under construction or in the pipeline in the state.

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal said that India has got a new identity at the international level under the leadership of PM Modi and the Indian economy which was at tenth place in 2014 has jumped to fifth place.