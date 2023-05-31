close

Modi no king to practice transfer of powers using 'Sengol': Cong Goa chief

"BJP has set a wrong narrative that the liberation of Goa was delayed because of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This is wrong and they are trying to spread misinformation," he added

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Launching a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over the establishment of 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar on Tuesday said monarchy doesn't exist in the country to warrant use of the 'Sengol' to transfer powers, as that right is vested in the people who showed the door to BJP in Karnataka.

The committee chief made the remark while speaking the 'Statehood Day' celebration in Goa's Margao.

Former MP Eduardo Faleiro, MP Francisco Sardinha, Aldona MLA Advocate Carlos Alvares Ferreira, Senior Vice President M K Shaikh, Amarnath Panajikar, Mahila Chief Beena Naik, Captain Viriato Fernades, districts presidents Viren Shiodkar and Savio D'Silva, Sevadal Chief Jaidev Prabhugaonkar, Naushad Chaudhary and others were present on the occasion.

Amit Patkar said the Congress leaders played a vital role in Goa getting statehood by harnessing their good working ties with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

On the occasion, Congress leaders felicitated Eduardo Faleiro for his contribution to achieving statehood.

He said that Congress leaders MP Francisco Sardinha, former MP Eduardo Faleiro and late Shantaram Naik played vital roles in statehood along with central leaders.

Speaking on the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Patkar said, "This is not monarchy for transfer of powers by 'Sengol', that right is with people who showed the doors to BJP in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always tried to misguide people."

Patkar also accused Prime Minister Modi of depriving President Draopadi Murmu the right to inaugurate a new Parliament building.

"Modi is not a king to practice transfer of powers using the 'Sengol'," he said.

"BJP has set a wrong narrative that the liberation of Goa was delayed because of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This is wrong and they are trying to spread misinformation," he added.

Patkar also alleged that the BJP was dividing people on the basis of religion, languages and other issues.

"BJP is dividing people on the basis of religion and language. Modi failed to bring back black money and has taken U-Turns with regard to all his promises. The time has come to expose their jumlas and protect our nation," he said.

He said to protect the culture and restore peace and harmony in Goa, the Congress needs to win both Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Eduardo Faleiro said a lot of development has taken place in Goa post-liberation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress BJP

First Published: May 31 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

