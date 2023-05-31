close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Uttarakhand CM inaugurates exhibition highlighting Modi govt's achievements

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition here highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past nine.

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 7:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition here highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past nine.

Named "9 Varsh Utkarsh Ke" (Nine Years of Excellence), the exhibition highlights the Centre's flagship programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission and several road, rail, air connectivity and ropeway projects started in Uttarakhand.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the trust of the people by developing a new work culture in the country in the past nine years," Chief Minister Dhami said after inaugurating the exhibition.

"Earlier, it used to take decades to develop a vaccine in India. But under the leadership of Modi, the country developed not just one but two indigenous anti-Covid vaccines and exported them to more than 150 countries," he said.

Prime Minister Modi has received unprecedented respect in the world as well as the respect of 140 crore people of the country, Dhami added.

Also Read

Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand will be drug-free by year 2025: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami to visit sinking Joshimath, promises necessary action

Outbreak of disasters can be minimized only by proactive approach: CM Dhami

All illegal encroachments in Uttarakahnd will be demolished: CM Dhami

Wish PM had lived up to his words of 'Naari Samaan': Shiv Sena MP

Every decision guided by desire to improve lives of people: PM on 9 years

Sisodia liable for corruption in Delhi excise policy formulation: BJP

Home minister Amit Shah meets Kuki leaders; victims' kin to get Rs 10 lakh

Ashok Gehlot hopefull to work with Sachin Pilot, stresses on 'patience'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Uttarakhand

First Published: May 31 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Every decision guided by desire to improve lives of people: PM on 9 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Sisodia liable for corruption in Delhi excise policy formulation: BJP

PM Modi roadshow, BJP roadshow
2 min read

Home minister Amit Shah meets Kuki leaders; victims' kin to get Rs 10 lakh

Amit Shah
3 min read

Ashok Gehlot hopefull to work with Sachin Pilot, stresses on 'patience'

Image
3 min read

Cong projected unity but 'issues' between Gehlot, Pilot unresolved: Rpts

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
3 min read

Most Popular

Every decision guided by desire to improve lives of people: PM on 9 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

BRS leader claims delimitation of LS will be 'injustice' to southern states

New Delhi: Flowers bloom at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
3 min read

Karnataka may keep additional expenditure on 5 poll promises fiscal neutral

Photo: Freepik
4 min read

FM Sitharaman calls Rahul Gandhi's remarks over China policy shameful

Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Polluting children's minds through texts, lessons unacceptable: K'taka CM

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon