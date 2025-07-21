Monday, July 21, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Cong, AAP, Patidar leaders slam Raj Thackeray for remarks on Sardar Patel

Cong, AAP, Patidar leaders slam Raj Thackeray for remarks on Sardar Patel

At a rally in Thane, the MNS chief said when migrants from Bihar were 'beaten up and driven away' in Gujarat, it did not become an issue, but a minor incident in Maharashtra became a national issue

Raj Thackeray, Raj

Thackeray also referred to Morarji Desai and Sardar Patel's alleged anti-Marathi stand after independence. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress, AAP and Patidar leaders in Gujarat have criticised Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over his comments about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

They have also demanded a ban on Thackeray's entry to Gujarat and an FIR against him. 

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, the MNS chief said when migrants from Bihar were "beaten up and driven away" in Gujarat, it did not become an issue, but a minor incident in Maharashtra became a national issue.

He also referred to Morarji Desai and Sardar Patel's alleged anti-Marathi stand after independence.

 

Over the past few weeks, MNS workers have been aggressively demanding that those living in Maharashtra learn Marathi. They have also assaulted a few shopkeepers for failing to respond in Marathi. 

Also Read

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Thackeray not just a brand, it is Maharashtra's identity, says Uddhav

Ramdas Athawale, Ramdas, Athawale

Those bullying non-Marathi speakers will face action: Ramdas Athawale

Raj Thackeray, Raj

MNS chief Raj Thackeray denies making remarks on alliance with Sena (UBT)

MNS worker

MNS workers held ahead of rally; Fadnavis says route not followed

Raj Thackeray, Raj

Investor apologises after MNS attack over remarks targeting Raj Thackeray

Gujarat Congress' newly appointed president Amit Chavda on Sunday said making a statement against Sardar Saheb was akin to throwing dust in front of the sun.

If you do politics on the soil of Gujarat, you will get an answer, he added.

Aam Aadmi Party's state president Isudan Gadhvi said Gujaratis will never tolerate Thackeray's remarks.

Your politics is not working, so you are insulting not only the Gujarati people but also the leader of the entire country, Sardar Patel, he said. 

Gadhvi appealed to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil to get an FIR registered against Thackeray.

Sardar Patel united 565 princely states and created a united India. When Sardar Patel passed away, he had only Rs 261 in his account. Yet, some Maharashtra leaders are trying to further their political agenda by using derogatory language for such a great personality, he said.

Patidar leader Manoj Panara submitted a petition to the police in Morbi city, demanding a sedition case against Thackeray and a ban on his entry to Gujarat. 

We strongly condemn the comments he made about Sardar Saheb and former PM Morarji Desai. In the coming days, we will knock on the doors of courts and offices and take legal action against him, he said.

Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiria said Thackeray has no right to insult national icons.

Sardar Patel Group president Lalji Patel and Patidar Yuva Sangh led by Manoj Panara have also condemned Thackeray's statements. Panara has demanded that the MNS chief, whose mentality he termed narrow, be banned from entering Gujarat.

Lalji Patel alleged Thackeray has always been anti-Gujarati.

He will never become a national leader unless he changes his stance against people from other states, Lalji Patel added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pramod Tiwari, Pramod

We have identified 8 issues: Cong MP Pramod Tiwari ahead of Monsoon Session

Parliament monsoon session 2025, INDIA bloc Parliament strategy, Operation Sindoor debate, Trump India Pakistan ceasefire claim, electoral roll Bihar SIR, Income Tax Bill 2025, impeachment Justice Yashwant Varma, Modi Parliament statement, bills in m

SIR, Op Sindoor in focus as Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday

PremiumCEC Gyanesh Kumar

CEC stays firm amid political storm over Bihar electoral roll revision

Premiumelection, bihar polls

A riddle in Election Commission's roll revision in Bihar: 'Missing' voters

PremiumSomanathan case, officials, office,

TV Somanathan's missive urging officers to meet non-officials sparks debate

Topics : Raj Thackeray MNS Gujarat sardar vallabhbhai patel morarji desai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon