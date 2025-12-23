Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Mumbai civic polls: NCP (SP) holds alliance talks with Sena (UBT), MNS

Mumbai civic polls: NCP (SP) holds alliance talks with Sena (UBT), MNS

Shinde said discussions were being held to bring on board all parties opposed to the BJP to put up a united fight against the lead partner in the ruling Mahayuti coalition

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Shashikant Shinde on Tuesday said his party was in talks with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led MNS for a tie-up for the January 15 polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Talking to reporters here, Shinde said discussions were being held to bring on board all parties opposed to the BJP to put up a united fight against the lead partner in the ruling Mahayuti coalition.  Asked if the ruling NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will align with his party for the Pune civic body polls, the former state minister maintained that the NCP (SP) has authorised its local units to take a call on the issue taking into account the prevailing political situation.  To a query whether the Congress will be a part of the alliance that the NCP (SP) is trying to forge for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls, Shinde pointed out that the Grand Old Party is already a constituent of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).  The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is not a part of the MVA, but it is being wooed by Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) for a tie-up for the upcoming civic polls polls. As many as 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur and Nashik, will go to polls on January 15 and results will be announced the next day.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NCP Shiva Sena NCP MNS National News

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

