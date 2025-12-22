Monday, December 22, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi, high command to decide on Karnataka CM issue: Siddaramaiah

Rahul Gandhi, high command to decide on Karnataka CM issue: Siddaramaiah

The CM's statement came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the confusion over the leadership issue in the party's Karnataka unit exists only at the local level

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

To a question as to when clarity on the leadership issue is expected, the CM said, whenever the high command decides

Press Trust of India Mysuru
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that ultimately, Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi and the party high command have to take a decision on the CM change issue, and everyone will abide by their decision.

He said that he has spoken to the high command, and the leadership have told him that they will decide.

The CM's statement came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the confusion over the leadership issue in the party's Karnataka unit exists only at the local level and not within the party high command.

He had also said that the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command.

 

"I don't know about it. Rahul Gandhi and the high command have to decide. Whatever they decide, I'm committed to it," Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question on Kharge's statement.

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh

Congress announces public agitation campaign to repeal abolition of MGNREGA

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister

Priyank Kharge claims G RAM G Act weakens MGNREGA's rights-based framework

Karti Chidambaram, Karti, Chidambaram

Will negatively effect rural economy: Karti Chidambaram slams G RAM G law

Congress, Congress flag

Congress accuses govt of surreptitiously raising rail fares, seeks rollback

PM modi ram temple, ayodhya

PM slams Congress for anti-national activities, aiding immigrants in Assam

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I have spoken to the high command. They have said that they will decide. I will abide by whatever the high command decides."  The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

To a question as to when clarity on the leadership issue is expected, the CM said, whenever the high command decides.

Asked whether he is the CM for the full five years, he said, "It's a different matter. Whatever the high command decides."  Alleging that the media is discussing the leadership issue, despite clarifications that the high command will decide on the matter and everyone will abide by it, he said, "What is there to ask so many questions on the issue? After I have said whatever I have to in the Assembly, why still discuss this?"  Siddaramaiah, on Friday, had asserted on the floor of the Assembly that he would continue in office. He had also said that the Congress high command was "in my favour" and asserted that no decision was made on his staying at the helm for only two-and-a-half years.

Reacting to which, Shivakumar had on Friday said that he and CM Siddaramaiah have come to an agreement with the involvement of the Congress high command, and both of them will abide by it.

When pointed out about claims in the political circles about "political revolution" after Sankranti, Siddaramaiah on Monday said, ultimately, the high command has to take a decision.

"Everything is over.....I'm saying it once for all, ultimately, the high command has to make a decision. Everyone will abide by whatever the high command decides."  Responding to a question on Kharge's statement that no one is bigger than the party and the party did not come to power because of any one person, Siddaramaiah said, "Yes, it is a matter that should be accepted by everyone. It is impossible for anyone to be bigger than the party."  Reacting to senior MLA and his close confidant K N Rajanna's meeting Shivakumar, the CM said, "Let him meet. Shivakumar is the president of the party state unit. What is wrong with that?"  On Shivakumar's claim that he had made Rajanna the Apex Bank chairman during the S M Krishna-led Congress government (1999-2004), he said, "claiming credit for appointing some to some post while in power is not important. S M Krishna was the CM, the then government had appointed."  In what is seen as a surprising development, Shivakumar met the former minister Rajanna at a private guest house here on Saturday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Humayun Kabir

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir to launch new party in West Bengal today

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi mocks AIADMK, calls it 'Amit Shah' Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

PM Narendra Modi at an event to lay the foundation stone of a ₹10,601-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Namrup, along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (left) and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (right) | (Photo: PTI)

Modi sounds poll bugle in Bengal, Assam; flags illegal immigrationpremium

special intensive revision, SIR

Urban Bengal sees biggest voter deletions in EC's SIR draft rollspremium

Parliament

Pvt Members' Bills return to spotlight, even as history shows rare successpremium

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Siddaramaiah Karnataka Karnataka government Indian National Congress Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon